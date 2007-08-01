When You Should Dodge Discounts

Would your store be better off sans sales?

August 1, 2007 2 min read

This story appears in the August 2007 issue of Entrepreneur.

From Apple to Nordstrom to Saturn, some very successful retailers have adopted an "it is what it is" approach to pricing, where price reductions are few and far between. That approach is also working for Lisa Hunter, co-founder of Vian Hunter, an upscale clothing boutique in Palo Alto, California.

"We experimented with [having sales], and no one cared," says Hunter, 42. "We don't want our customers to not buy because the item will be marked down in a few months."

Before you ditch your discount signs, David Urban, marketing professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, says these clues will help you know if this approach might work for you.