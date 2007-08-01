Nutritious Meals Cook Up an Idea

Lorena Garcia is making children's eating habits her business with cooking workshops.

August 1, 2007 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Bringing kid-style fun to the kitchen is the core mission of Big Chef Little Chef, an organization founded by chef Lorena Garcia, owner of the hip Miami eatery Elements. Since 2004, Garcia, 37, has conducted free cooking workshops for children in southern Florida. "I love kids and I love cooking, so I put these passions together," explains Garcia, who was inspired to start Big Chef Little Chef by her nephews and nieces, who, like many kids, were eating fattening prepackaged meals. "I want kids to know about nutrition and make food they can be proud of and will love to eat. Getting them involved in preparing their own meals and having a great time doing it is the first step in getting them to make dietary changes." And Garcia's about to take things a step further: Big Chef Little Chef workshops will roll out in schools later this year, as part of the American Diabetes Association's School Walks program to educate kids about healthy living.