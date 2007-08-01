My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finding a Middle Ground with Overseas Buyers

Arbitration can settle cross-border disputes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Panic is the natural reaction when an overseas buyer disputes a transaction. But fear not. You can help prevent a dispute, or at least minimize its impact, by establishing resolution protocols beforehand.

One way to resolve disputes is through arbitration (sometimes called alternative dispute resolution). Consider including an arbitration clause in your credit applications or sales contracts with overseas buyers. By signing an arbitration clause, both parties agree that any disputes will be heard not by a court, but by a neutral individual or panel (which you should designate). The arbitrator should be in the seller's country, not the buyer's.

Arbitration awards are final and binding, and can only be challenged in very exceptional circumstances. Even if one party wants to go to court, the courts will normally refuse to hear the case. Arbitration is also usually faster and less expensive than litigation.

For more on arbitration, visit the American Arbitration Association and the Association for International Arbitration.

Laurel Delaney. runs GlobeTrade.com and LaurelDelaney.com, Chicago-based firms that specialize in international entrepreneurship.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

These Are the 20 Best Cities to Start a Business

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset