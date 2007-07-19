10 Fraud-Prevention Resources

Think someone's trying to pull a fast one on you? Check out our resources for validating their credibility.

July 19, 2007 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Becoming an entrepreneur can be a risky venture. It's often difficult to know who to trust. Even when you think you've done plenty of background research before entering into a business relationship with another company, you can still fall prey. Today's scammers know exactly what they're doing. And they do it so smoothly that intelligent, careful entrepreneurs are still becoming victims of their clever ploys.

To help you avoid becoming the next scam victim, check out our list of online resources. Whether you're looking for VC funding or thinking of getting involved in a potential business venture, these 10 websites will help you distinguish between a scam and a legitimate business opportunity.