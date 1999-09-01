Hungry For Success

From dishwasher to entrepreneur
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 1999 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Paul Maurer, a Great Harvest Bread Co. franchisee in Salt Lake City, first hired Tom Cordova for some part-time help, neither had any idea that six months later, Cordova would be running his own Great Harvest bakery. Initially hired to clean Maurer's store, do the dishes and bake muffins, Cordova recalls, "Paul and I really hit it off. We had a lot in common." As Cordova's responsibilities grew, so did Maurer's faith in his employee, and the two eventually signed a partnership agreement to open a second Great Harvest location, also in Salt Lake City. Five years later, Cordova bought out Maurer's share of the business and now owns two locations, which earned a combined $1 million last year.

Although Cordova's situation is not the norm among Great Harvest franchisees, it's certainly an option for franchise owners interested in apprenticing their employees. "Owners at Great Harvest are free to create the store in their own images," explains Tom McMakin, COO of Great Harvest Franchising Inc. The franchisor is so taken with Cordova's example, it has instituted a policy that makes it easier for employees to open their own franchises. In addition to a franchise fee reduction, employees with five or more years of experience can attend training sessions designed for new business owners.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.