Extra! Extra!

September 1, 1999 1 min read

This story appears in the September 1999 issue of Entrepreneur.

Newsstands are reminiscent of morning commuters stopping for a paper on the way to work. Now there's an easy way to become a part of that tradition by owning your own newsstand franchise.

Gateway Newstands, which sells a variety of reading materials and impulse-purchase products such as candy bars and lottery tickets, began franchising in 1983 with a single store in downtown Toronto. Four years later, the company moved into shopping malls. "We felt there was an opportunity available in the newsstand business because nobody was franchising it," says David Goldman, president of the Toronto-based company.

After succeeding with numerous locations in Canada, Gateway opened its first newsstand in Chicago in 1991. Today it's seeking franchisees in California, Florida, Illinois and New York with middle-management experience.

"We were competing with a lot of large national newsstand chains, so it was difficult for us to get good locations at first," says Goldman. Obviously, they've overcome that problem--the franchise now has more than 300 locations in Canada and the United States.

Gateway Newstands, (800)942-5351, http://www.gatewaynewstands.com