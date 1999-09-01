Tutti-Fruiti

The latest and greatest high-tech tools and gadgets

September 1, 1999 2 min read

This story appears in the September 1999 issue of . Subscribe »

If you enjoy staring at all the pretty iMac colors, then Epson has a sight for sore eyes. You can trade in your old beige printer for a new Stylus Color 740i in blueberry, grape, tangerine, lime or strawberry. The blueberry cover comes standard, but you can change the flavor with an optional cover for $14.95. With 1,440 x 720 dpi resolution, this cross-platform inkjet comes equipped with USB, serial and parallel ports for hooking up to any Mac or PC. The zippy output amounts to 6 pages per minute black and white and 5 in color. Tasty.

Stylus Color 740i

Epson America

(800) GO-EPSON

http://www.epson.com

Street Price: $279

Yee-Haw!

Saddle up, pardner. For those long rides into the sunset, the SaddleBag meets all your business-casual laptop-carrying needs. You have several hauling options with the padded briefcase handle, shoulder strap and, for those really heavy loads, hidden backpack straps. Its functional design includes a removable file section, a high-density foam-padded computer compartment, self-repairing zippers, a key holder and pockets for everything imaginable. No Stetson required.

SaddleBag

Kensington

(800) 235-6708

http://www.kensington.com

Street Price: $65

Hands Off

This device may look a little funny, but you've got to admit, it's practical. Simply Hands-Free converts your cordless or cellular phone into a hands-free headset. Now you can keep both hands on the wheel while driving without dealing with the mess of wires most conventional headsets are made of. It's also useful at the office for avoiding painful neck aches. This low-cost solution is made from engineered thermoplastics with a snap-on, snap-off design for easy use.

Simply Hands-Free

Simple Solutions

(801) 942-1849

simplesolutions@sisna.com

Street Price: $9.95