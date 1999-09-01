Trade Shows

This story appears in the September 1999 issue of Entrepreneur.

VENTURE OREGON '99

October 6-7, Marriott Hotel, Portland, Oregon. For promising Oregon entrepreneurial companies looking for partners from the investment community. Contact Jim Berchtold, Oregon Entrepreneurs Forum, 2611 S.W. Third Ave., #200, Portland, OR 97201, (503) 222-2270.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

October 23-24, Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

WIRELESS IT '99

November 2-4, Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, California. Wireless data enterprise solutions. Contact Heather Lee, Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association, 1250 Connecticut Ave. N.W., #800, Washington, DC 20036, (202) 736-3674.

17TH ANNUAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP EDUCATION FORUM

November 4-7, Bahia Resort Hotel, San Diego. Contact Cathy Ashmore, The Consortium for Entrepreneurship Education, 1601 W. Fifth Ave., #199, Columbus, OH 43210, (614) 486-6538.

OTTAWA WINE & FOOD SHOW

November 5-7, Ottawa Congress Centre, Ottawa. Contact Halina Player, Player Expositions Inc., 255 Clemow Ave., Ottawa, ON K1S 2B5, (613) 567-6408.

INTERNATIONAL HOTEL/MOTEL & RESTAURANT SHOW

November 6-9, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Christian Falkenberg, George Little Management Inc., 10 Bank St., White Plains, NY 10606, (914) 421-3296.

SMALL BUSINESS INFORMATION EXPO

November 9-10, Metropolitan Toronto Convention Center, Toronto. Contact Hayden Bradshaw, Small Business Canada Magazine, P.O. Box 23006, Barrie, ON L4N 7W8, (705) 722-9692.

2nd ANNUAL E-COMMERCE WORKSHOP

November 11, Grand Hyatt Hotel, New York City. Contact Jeff Nesler, The Direct Marketing Association Marketing Technology & Internet Council, 1120 Ave. of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, (212) 790-1527.

9th ANNUAL LONG ISLAND PET EXPO

November 11-14, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, New York. Pet publications, pet product manufacturers, retailers and shops. Contact George Stevens, Expositions Inc., 240 Long Beach Rd., Island Park, NY 11558, (800) 886-8000.

REALTORS NATIONAL COVENTION & EXPO

November 12-15, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Special one-day registration rate of $25 for Entrepreneur readers. For more information and online registration, visit http://www.narconvention.org

HOLIDAY GIFT & CRAFT SHOW

November 19-20, Brown County Expo Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Handmade candles, toys, jewelry and more. Contact Denise Golden, P.O. Box 10567, Green Bay, WI 54307, (800) 236-3976.

NATIONAL CAMPING INDUSTRY EXPO

November 19-20, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio. Contact Rick Carbo, National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds, 113 Park Ave., Falls Church, VA 22046, (703) 241-8801.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S VIRTUAL EXPO

Ongoing online virtual show. Visit http://www.expo.entrepreneurmag.com

