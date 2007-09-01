Ready, Set, Connect

The best new software is all about integration, so get ready to take your business to a higher level of connectivity.

September 1, 2007 1 min read

You have an internet connection, so why not use it? That seems to be the conclusion of most software-makers, who are rapidly incorporating more web services into their disk-based applications. And we're talking applications both large and small: Microsoft's new 2007 Office system suite adds support for wikis and blog tools, as well as the Office Groove collaboration application for connected users. But a similarly wide range of functionality can be hosted on a web server and dished out to your browser as needed--a great example is NetSuite's omnibus accounting/customer service/e-commerce combination (see our SaaS section on our shortcuts page.

Of course, no software guide would be complete without addressing the omnipresent threats to your security. Windows Vista may be the most secure operating system Microsoft has ever released, but you still need to take additional security measures. Not to worry: We have the tools that will keep you safe from the growing quagmire of viruses, spyware, rootkits and phishing attempts out there.

For the complete software guide, read on and find the perfect product for whatever your business needs to accomplish.

Liane Cassavoy is a freelance writer in Brookline, Massachusetts.