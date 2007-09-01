New Bank in Town

The recent boom in community banks could mean better lending options for you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Owner of Make a Living Writing
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

An increase in newly chartered community banks is providing entrepreneurs with an alternative to banking with the big guys.

 

In the past seven years, more than 1,000 of these new institutions, known as de novo banks, have opened their doors, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. reports. Last year saw the startup of 191 new banks, the most since 2000. Top states for new-bank openings include Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

 

Baby banks are springing up where managers see opportunities to offer personal touches to customers--particularly entrepreneurs--disgruntled by a recent wave of bank mergers, says Robert Turicchi, a de novo bank expert for the American Bankers Association.

 

This was the case with the Bank of Santa Clarita, which opened with nearly $14 million in assets in 2004. Located in the growing northwest corner of Los Angeles County, the region lost its only locally based bank in a 2002 merger.

 

The Bank of Santa Clarita has made $97 million in loans since, mostly to entrepreneurs, says president and CEO James Hicken. With modest assets, community banks can't serve corporate giants, so they prefer entrepreneurial businesses. He says businesspeople enjoy meeting directly with loan decision-makers, whereas chain-bank branches often ship applications to far-off headquarters.

 

"We visit the customer," Hicken says. "We're into character. That's different from the major banks, where it's all based on numbers and credit scores."

 

Some new banks specialize in particular industries. At Pioneer Bank in Dripping Springs, Texas, which opened in May with $9 million in assets, president and CEO Jeff Wilkinson says their small-business mix is weighted toward custom builders and commercial real estate loans, in keeping with the building boom in the Austin suburb.

The forecast for more new banks is good: FDIC chief economist Richard Brown says that unless the economy tumbles into recession, he expects the trend to continue.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Telltale Signs That You Shouldn't Be Raising Venture Capital

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'