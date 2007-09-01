My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Stop, Thief!

These security options keep your car in its parking spot.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Every 25.5 seconds, a car or truck is stolen. If you own a snazzy Acura Integra, luxurious Cadillac Escalade EXT, Dodge Ram, Nissan Sentra or Toyota Camry, you should know because these vehicles are among thieves' preferred targets, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Other luxury models popular with thieves include Jaguar's XJR, the BMW M-Series roadster and several high-end SUVs. Older cars, even mid-1990s models, are also on hit lists. Automotive technology provider CCC Information Services identifies several Toyota and Honda models as 16 of the 20 most frequently stolen vehicles.

How can you protect your business investment? Layer your deterrents, suggests the NICB. Instead of a key, you can opt for a programmable 5-digit push-button panel on the driver's door, available in vehicles from Ford, GM, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz and others. Saab's pass-key theft-deterrent system shuts down the ignition and fuel system for several minutes if vehicle tampering is detected. GM's OnStar system tracks your vehicle's location so police can retrieve it.

Aftermarket products you can install include warning devices such as alarms (but don't announce its brand name to savvy thieves by putting a sticker on your window), steering wheel locks, brake pedal locks and fuel disablers. Other theft-prevention products are the Cyntrx GPS tracker and LoJack, which helps police find your stolen car via a radio transceiver hidden in your vehicle. For forklifts, tractors and other heavy equipment, check out the Keyenabler at keytroller.com. An extra benefit of such devices: lower insurance costs. Check lojack.com for insurance discounts in your state.

Jill Amadio is an award-winning automotive journalist and author.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.

Starting a Business

5 Reasons to Buy a Successful Business Instead of Starting a New One From Scratch

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business