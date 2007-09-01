Good Food on the Fly

Ditch the burger and try these tasty, healthy eats.

For some people, eating out three meals a day is a kind of bliss. For road warriors watching their weight, it can be just the opposite.

Convenience usually comes before health when you're on a business trip. But there are ways to eat reasonably well while on the road. Many hotel chains, including Four Seasons, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels and Sheraton, offer heart-healthy choices on their menus, both in restaurants and room service.

But when a balanced meal isn't available or you're scurrying out of your hotel room to get to a meeting on time, eating healthy may seem impossible. For those times, Terry Riley, author of The Complete Travel Diet, recommends the following: