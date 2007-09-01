My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Zero Balance

How to get paid when exporting to China.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the September 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For many exporters, the toughest part of doing business in China is being paid in full and on time. Here are four ways to battle the problem:

1. Know thy customer. Cultivate relationships with those familiar with the local market. Assess a customer's creditworthiness by collecting information such as direct and indirect company linkages. Develop a strong local business network that pulls from multiple information sources, such as consulates and chambers of commerce.

2. Consult with your banker to use a Letter of Credit. Or to deal in cash, use bank wire transfers--just be sure to require a down payment.

3. Have an arbitration clause in the sales contract and an Inspection Approval Certificate in your Letter of Credit so the supplier cannot ship goods prior to inspection.

4. Work with an experienced attorney or consultant to meet all requirements so you can get the money out of the country legally.

Begin your China research here or at the China Business Information Center.

Laurel Delaney runs GlobeTrade.com and LaurelDelaney.com, Chicago-based firms that specialize in international entrepreneurship.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.

Starting a Business

5 Reasons to Buy a Successful Business Instead of Starting a New One From Scratch

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business