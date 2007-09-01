My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tea for Two

The best way to market a unique beverage? Let customers taste it for themselves.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the September 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

as soon as David Karr's buddy Alex Pryor introduced him to yerba maté in 1996, he was hooked on the vitamin-, mineral- and antioxidant-packed South American tea. It wasn't long before Karr--with Pryor's help--abandoned his computer startup to launch Guayaki, a Sebastopol, California, yerba maté company dedicated to restoring South America's rain forests, where maté is grown, by using responsible growing practices. Bringing maté to North America was simple; convincing the public to try it, however, took perseverance.

The duo, both 36 now, tackled the problem by serving up maté from a VW bus at festivals, sporting events and natural food stores on the West Coast. "People would come back 15 minutes later saying, 'What is this stuff? How come I feel so good?'" says Karr. Even with 2007 projected sales of $9 million, Guayaki's still taking a grass-roots approach: A biodiesel van travels cross-country to spread the word.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start

Starting a Business

5 Reasons to Buy a Successful Business Instead of Starting a New One From Scratch