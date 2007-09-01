My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cultural Club

Use ethnic holidays to attract new customers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For Theresa Ortega, the December holidays aren't nearly as exciting as Chinese New Year or Confucius' birthday. Her Terre Haute, Indiana, martial arts and boxing supply shop, Kamikaze Karate, celebrates Asian holidays to teach customers about the culture of martial arts. "It gives us visibility," explains Ortega, 47. "We're out in the community promoting the culture of our business."

Cultural holidays can also target consumers of various religions, races and ethnicities, says Givi Topchishvili, president of multicultural marketing firm Global Advertising Strategies. This can be a critical relationship-building tool in multicultural communities. His tips for integrating multicultural holidays into your business:

  • Know your holidays. Some holidays are celebratory and some are somber. Topchishvili says it's imperative to know the audience you're targeting and whether your message is in line with the holiday you select.
  • Get it right. "Make sure any in-language posters are [translated] right. Get your symbols right," says Topchishvili. Improperly used symbols or words can be offensive.
  • Be consistent. Topchishvili says that creating a cultural bond with customers takes more than a gratuitous holiday celebration. Be consistent in your outreach, and the multicultural markets you target will become loyal customers..

Gwen Moran is co-author of The Complete Idiot's Guide to Business Plans.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.

Starting a Business

5 Reasons to Buy a Successful Business Instead of Starting a New One From Scratch

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business