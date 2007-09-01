My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ask a Silly Question.

These entrepreneurs didn't just get a good answer--they started a phenomenon.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the September 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

"What are you doing?" By asking this trivial question, Twitter has gotten people talking. "The first thing people usually say is, 'Twitter seems like a completely useless service,'" admits 30-year-old Jack Dorsey, who, with Evan Williams, 36, and Biz Stone, 33, started the San Francisco mobile social network in March 2006 so people could ask their friends that question. While some just don't get it, others can't get enough: The number of users and updates doubles every two weeks.

Twitter is unique in that it's a complete message-writing system that connects people by bridging today's main messaging tools. Subscribers can respond from their mobile phones, IM clients and Twitter's website. An open application programming interface also lets users create their own TwitterTools--like "twittervision," which shows where updates are being posted from in real time. Now the only question left to ponder is: Will Twitter eventually twitter out?

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.

Starting a Business

5 Reasons to Buy a Successful Business Instead of Starting a New One From Scratch

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business