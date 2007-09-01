Ask a Silly Question.

These entrepreneurs didn't just get a good answer--they started a phenomenon.

"What are you doing?" By asking this trivial question, Twitter has gotten people talking. "The first thing people usually say is, 'Twitter seems like a completely useless service,'" admits 30-year-old Jack Dorsey, who, with Evan Williams, 36, and Biz Stone, 33, started the San Francisco mobile social network in March 2006 so people could ask their friends that question. While some just don't get it, others can't get enough: The number of users and updates doubles every two weeks.