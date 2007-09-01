My Queue

This story appears in the September 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

 The internet is getting a lot more vocal. Jaxtr has found a clever way to link your phones to your social networks and online communities. Users sign up for the free service, register up to three phone numbers, then copy and paste the widget or web address into social networks and online communities. You can keep your phone number private, send unknown callers to voice mail, block calls and choose which number to direct calls to. A "text me" option lets callers send messages to your e-mail. Jaxtr connections are local calls for each person, which could help save on long-distance and international calling costs. You automatically get 100 minutes for calls per month, unlimited voice messages and unlimited calls to other Jaxtr users.

