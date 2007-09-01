My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Staying in Sync

Keep yourself connected with these 3 methods.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the September 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The second you step out the door, you're in danger of being out of sync--with appointments, contacts, you name it. Samir Bhavnani, research director at Current Analysis West, says entrepreneurs can sidestep this in several ways. Often, it takes more than one of these tricks to stay connected.

1. Consider text messaging. There are many road warriors who still don't have e-mail service that is pushed constantly to a handheld device throughout the day. Sometimes the best way to contact them is with a text message, which is easier to receive discreetly than a phone call.

2. Invest in a data synchronization service that goes beyond e-mail. In addition to Funambol technology, you can keep your data in order with BeInSync or FolderShare.

3. Collaborate on projects via the internet instead of an application that's on your notebook or desktop. At Google Documents, you can create spreadsheets or documents that can be updated and stored centrally. Office Suite from Zoho offers even more application options, including a presentation tool and joint notebook.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.

Starting a Business

5 Reasons to Buy a Successful Business Instead of Starting a New One From Scratch

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business