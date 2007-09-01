My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Town or Country?

Phone taxes meant to help rural areas may not be doing their job.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As one U.S. senator famously observed: "A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you're talking real money." Look at the annual take of the Universal Services Fund: It has quadrupled from $1.8 billion in 1996 to $7.2 billion today.

Created to bring phone lines to rural communities, USF also subsidizes phones in low-income homes and broadband in schools and libraries. Who pays? Check your VoIP bill. It probably carries a new surcharge of two bucks and some change, says Jim Kohlenberger, executive director of the Voice on the Net Coalition. With taxes on landline and cellular bills, USF taxes are about $72 annually. Not a huge sum, but just one of a dozen tax categories on some bills.

Who benefits? Poor kids studying in rural libraries? Maybe. But at least $4 billion of the $7.2 billion is earmarked for the same phone companies collecting those taxes. For example, FCC documents indicate that the $1 billion subsidy for wireless providers in 2006 could jump to $2.5 billion in 2009. A recent study by Criterion Economics found that subsidized carriers provide significantly less rural coverage than carriers receiving no subsidies. Another study sponsored by The Seniors Coalition identified 20 companies collecting between $1,000 and $13,000 annually for each subsidized rural line.

Still, Congress is resisting an FCC decision "to rein in the explosive growth in high-cost universal service support disbursements," and that bodes ill for the federal prohibition on internet taxes expiring in November. Many of the 30,000 state and local taxing authorities are poised to tax everything from broadband connections to e-commerce sales, says Kohlenberger, even if the internet ban gets extended. The strategy seems to be to levy first and let the courts sort it out.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.

Starting a Business

5 Reasons to Buy a Successful Business Instead of Starting a New One From Scratch

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business