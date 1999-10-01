What's The Story?

Getting a read on the success of BookTalk
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the October 1999 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In this e-everything age, it's a testament to tradition that bound books have retained their popularity. The selection process, however, is getting more high-tech every day. In 1994, David Knight, 39, created yet another way to keep avid readers abreast of the literary world with BookTalk, his Sherman Oaks, California, book-preview telephone line. Authors and publishers pay to record book information, and bibliophiles pay the price of the call to hear it. Readers can "meet" renowned authors, but bookstores and publishers also use the number for promotional tie-ins, and TV and radio producers call it to rate authors' personalities before booking them. Now it's Knight's turn to tell how (818)788-9722 is reaping six-figure revenues.

How did BookTalk come to be?

I started a line in 1991 where you could listen to people discuss fitness and diet issues. [In 1994,] I went to a Deepak Chopra book-signing and wanted to speak with him, but it wasn't appropriate to ask questions with 50 people behind me. When I left, it clicked: "I should incorporate authors."

It wasn't just a vehicle to meet your favorite authors?

[Laughs.] Well, maybe that, too. [And yes, he met Chopra.]

You were already equipped to start BookTalk, but how much capital is necessary for someone who isn't?

There's a large range of features and services for voice applications--costing from a few thousand dollars to $100,000. But I started [the health line] with $50,000.

Did you conduct market research before launching BookTalk?

The health line [gave] me an idea of whether people would call to listen to any kind of content. The only thing similar was Moviefone, and it had been successful. I thought, "I'm a huge book-lover, and I'm sure others have the same desire." Publishers thought the concept sounded interesting, but anything new is cause for concern. They gave it a shot, though. I started with health-related books, but now I've [recorded] previews for more than 1,500 authors from 300 publishers.

How do you protect the concept from copycats, and how will you expand it?

You can't really protect voice applications or the concept of hearing authors. But I've established a rapport with all the major publishers, so it would be pretty difficult for someone else to start a book line, although I'd welcome some competition to help promote the concept. My BookTalk column is now syndicated, so once we're the industry standard, we're going to hook up a fulfillment service and make recordings available on the Web. I want to con-tinue the phone side, though, because I like the idea of [customers] being on their sofas, able to go from one preview to the next in a very relaxed way.

Contact Source

BookTalk,booktalk@earthlink.net

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.