Color Laser Prices Limbo Lower, to $299

September 6, 2007 2 min read

Just when you think that color-laser printer prices can't get any lower, they do. Dell's new Color Laser Printer 1320c debuts at the top of our chart this month, with a killer price and competent overall performance. Its most notable achievement: surprisingly smooth photo quality for a low-end laser. Its major drawback: tiny, pricey toner cartridges. Replacing all four of them at once could cost almost as much as the printer itself (though that's not an unusual phenomenon; many inexpensive color lasers' toner sets cost as much as or even more than the printer itself).

You'll get a better cost per page out of the other new arrival, the fourth-place Brother HL-4040CN; it also boasts supercrisp text quality (a bit better than the Dell's). Neither printer is particularly expandable, but that's the price you pay for the price you pay.

