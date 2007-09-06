Technology

Color Laser Prices Limbo Lower, to $299

Just when you think that color-laser printer prices can't get any lower, they do.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Brought to you by PCWorld

Just when you think that color-laser printer prices can't get any lower, they do. Dell's new Color Laser Printer 1320c debuts at the top of our chart this month, with a killer price and competent overall performance. Its most notable achievement: surprisingly smooth photo quality for a low-end laser. Its major drawback: tiny, pricey toner cartridges. Replacing all four of them at once could cost almost as much as the printer itself (though that's not an unusual phenomenon; many inexpensive color lasers' toner sets cost as much as or even more than the printer itself).

You'll get a better cost per page out of the other new arrival, the fourth-place Brother HL-4040CN; it also boasts supercrisp text quality (a bit better than the Dell's). Neither printer is particularly expandable, but that's the price you pay for the price you pay.

Find the Very Latest Printer Charts
Click on the links below for the latest online printer rankings or a comprehensive list of all printers we've tested.

Most current Top Inkjet Printers chart
Most current Top Multifunction Printers chart
Most current Top Monochrome Laser Printers chart
Most current Top Color Laser Printers chart
All Printers

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says

Technology

How Chatbots Are Revolutionizing the Hiring Experience

Technology

SpaceX Plans to Spin Off Its Starlink Satellite Internet Business