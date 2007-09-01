Take It Up a Notch

Whether it's shoes or soap, selling on eBay is no longer business casual--today's sellers are serious. Are you?

September 1, 2007 3 min read

Long gone are the days when eBay was merely a hobby, a novel way to make a quick buck off of a long-forgotten item. Now, more than a million people worldwide use eBay as their primary or secondary source of income, and the need to look professional as a seller in the global online marketplace is more important than ever.

"People are now recognizing that if they're going to [sell] on eBay, they have to be serious and they need to look serious," says Debbie Levitt, president of As Was , a company that specializes in creating custom eBay listing templates and helping eBay sellers with branding, operations management and marketing. But, as with anything, looking professional requires some technique. Here, Levitt offers some tips as simple ways for eBay sellers to look professional in both their listings and their communications.