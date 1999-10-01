Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.

October 1, 1999 2 min read

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

October 23-24, Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

@D:TECH.NEW YORK

November 1-3, New York Hilton and Towers, New York City. Internet marketing and advertising, as well as e-commerce. Contact eMarket World, 700 E. Franklin St., 12th Fl., Richmond, VA 23219, (800) 535-1812.

SMALL BUSINESS TECH EXPO

November 1-3, Fountainebleau Hilton, Miami. Meet thousands of small and emerging technology-based businesses, industry leaders and government officials. Contact DelaBarre & Associates Inc., P.O. Box 545, 224 W. Washington, Sequim, WA 98392, (360) 683-1828.

MULTICOM '99

November 3-5, Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC. Business-to-business marketing event and conference program for imaging, graphics and publishing technology. Contact Lindsay & Co., 2032 Virginia Ave. McLean, VA 22101, (703) 536-2100.

COMDEX FALL '99

November 15-19, Las Vegas Convention Center. The world's biggest Internet/intranet show. Contact ZD Events, 300 First Ave., Needham, MA 02194, (781) 433-1500.

THE P.O.P./CHICAGO SHOW

November 17-18, Navy Pier Festival Hall, Chicago. Point-of-purchase advertising and in-store merchandising. Contact Jill Hilgengerg, Hoyt Publishing Co., 7400 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL 60077, (847) 675-7400, ext. 102.

NATIONAL SPA & POOL INSTITUTE'S 1999 INTERNATIONAL EXPO & CONFERENCE

December 1-3, Las Vegas Convention Center. Pool and spa companies and buyers from around the world. Contact Molly Finney, NSPI, 2111 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria, VA 22314, (703) 838-0083, ext. 125.

AMERICA'S FOOD & BEVERAGE TRADESHOW & CONFERENCE

December 2-3, Miami Convention Center. Meet with food distributors, wholesalers and retailers from the Caribbean, Latin America and the United States. Contact Ivan Darrios, World Trade Center Miami, 5600 N.W. 36th St., Miami, FL 33166, (305) 871-7910.

THE ATHLETIC BUSINESS/IHRSA TRADESHOW

December 2-4, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Contact International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, 263 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210, (800) 228-4772.

GRAND STRAND GIFT & RESORT MERCHANDISE SHOW

December 5-8, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Gift and resort merchandise show. Contact Angela Jones, Fairchild Urban Expositions, 5500 Interstate North Pkwy., #250, (770) 952-6444.

CTI EXPO FALL '99

December 7-9, Las Vegas Convention Center. Computer, Internet and network telephony technology. Contact Stephanie Bauer, Technology Marketing Corp., 1 Technology Plaza, Norwalk, CT 06854, (800) 243-6002.

WORLD EXPORT PRODUCT EXPOSITION

December 14-17, Las Vegas Convention Center. Contact William Wong, 21st Century International Exhibition, 2063 S. Atlantic Blvd., #306, Monterey Park, CA 91754, (323) 268-6666.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S VIRTUAL EXPO

Ongoing online virtual show. Visit http://www.expo.entrepreneurmag.com.