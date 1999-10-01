But I've Got A Contract!

Think you're entitled to an exclusive territory? Think again.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the October 1999 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Guess what? According to a recent court ruling, if your franchise agreement doesn't specifically grant you an exclusive territory, then suing the franchisor for encroachment if it develops units near yours is pointless.

A March ruling by the Eleventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals blew 1991's famous Scheck v. Burger King Corp. decision to oblivion by dismissing Burger King franchisee C.R. Weaver's encroachment lawsuit. A triumph for franchisees, Scheck decided that even if a franchise contract explicitly states the franchisee has no exclusive territory, the franchisor doesn't have the right to build units within a range harmful to the franchisee's sales.

Now, however, if a franchise owner has no contractual right to exclusive territory, the franchisor has no duty to cease or limit licensing franchise units in an area close to the franchisee's establishment.

"If you're interested in having some development rights or exclusive territory, you have to negotiate and receive that at the time you sign the agreement," says Howard Wolfson, Burger King attorney and partner in New York City law firm Whitman Breed Abbott & Morgan LLP.

Our advice: Always have your lawyer look over any contracts you intend to sign--and sign them with your eyes wide open.

Without A Debt

The mysteries of franchise financing explained

By Michelle Prather

A banker is a person who is willing to make a loan if you present sufficient evidence to show you don't need it." --Herbert V. Prochnow, former president of First National Bank of Chicago

You've got to love a book that begins each chapter with witticisms that span the ages--especially when it's about franchise financing. But that's just the kind of morale boost you'll get with each new topic covered by former real estate mogul and Century 21 franchisee Roger C. Rule in No Money Down Financing for Franchising (The Oasis Press/PSI Research).

This three-part cornucopia of resources for the financially challenged thoroughly explains each step of a franchisee's quest for money, from assessing personal credit to making lenders leap at your ever-important business plan.

Rather than make the reader sift through 240 pages of dense, hard-to-swallow text, Rule has devised a textbook-style format for visual learners. Everything from the franchise business plan to financial pro forma charts is clearly mapped out, with no point too elementary: Even the type of printer and stationery to use for your business plan is addressed.

The appendices section aptly ends this truly comprehensive offering. At your fingertips are debt financing sources, regional SBA offices, Small Business Development Centers, state economic development offices, leasing companies, franchisors that provide financial assistance and other financial allies.

Contact Source

Whitman Breed Abbott & Morgan LLP, (212) 351-2530, hwolfson@wbam.com

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.