The Great Wall

His name is Fred Bradish--like "radish" but with a "B" in the front--but then, if you lived in Dallas, you'd probably know that already.

You'd also know that Bradish's Baskin-Robbins looks nothing like a typical Baskin-Robbins. "If you look at our wall, you'll see no space," says Bradish, 57, who is also a minister.

Bradish, who was recently named one of Entrepreneur's 1999 Socially Responsible Franchisees of the Year, distributes free ice-cream coupons to those students and employees at local schools who maintain a spotless attendance record. Each school makes a mascot poster to hang on Bradish's wall, with every honored child's name underneath.

That recognition really sticks with the kids, and with Bradish--one school even invited him to a breakfast to thank him for his support of the children. "All the kids came out to the auditorium and sang a song for me, and with their nickels and dimes, they had bought a plaque for my store," says Bradish, who gives out around 8,000 free cones every six to nine weeks. "It's that kind of thing that really makes you feel good. We gain more than we give, big time."

By Karin L. Henderson

  • Cinnabon Inc., one of the largest cinnamon roll bakery retailers, will be adding some sugar and spice to the business world with the relaunch of its franchise program. Acquired last year by Atlanta-based AFC Enterprises, Cinnabon is ending a six-year franchising hiatus, targeting select markets and franchise partners, as well as focusing on placements in large-scale airports and high-traffic shopping malls. Cinnabon hopes to sprinkle the globe with 1,000 units by 2004, which will nearly triple its number of locations.
  • McDonald's Corp. is broadening its culinary horizons in an effort to cook up more business and leverage its infrastructure. The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company recently purchased Donatos Pizza Inc., a privately owned Columbus, Ohio-based pizza restaurant chain of 143 units, and Aroma Ltd., a London-based sandwich shop chain of 23 units. Both Donatos and Aroma will retain their original names and management teams, as McDonald's utilizes the diversity of these markets to serve more customers worldwide.

Baskin-Robbins, 2433 W. Kiest Blvd., Dallas, TX 75233, (214) 337-0727

McDonald's, 1 Kroc Dr., Oakbrook, IL 60523, http://www.mcdonalds.com

