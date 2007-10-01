My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

A Safe Bet

If your company's technology could make our country safer, a new federal program may help you connect with potential buyers in Washington.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Owner of Make a Living Writing
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The Defense Venture Catalyst Initiative, or DeVenCI, program helps managers at the Department of Defense and other national-security agencies look beyond the usual big-company defense contractors as they seek new rapidly deployable technologies.

DeVenCI director Bob Pohanka says the program matches defense managers who have problems with small companies that can offer solutions. Currently, DeVenCI focuses on IT but plans to consider small-business offerings in biotechnology, sensors, energy, electronics, space, and nanotechnology in the near future.

The matchmaking occurs primarily at events that DeVenCI holds several times a year in and around Washington, DC, where companies pre-sent their technologies to an audience of defense- agency managers. One March event participant, 2-year-old SailPoint Technologies Inc. of Austin, Texas, presented its identity risk-management product, says co-founder and CEO Mark McClain, 45. The result? The 25-employee firm is in talks with several potential government buyers and has been invited to working group meetings to learn more about defense-agency needs--invaluable information that may shape future SailPoint product offerings.

To screen proposals, DeVenCI enlists the help of volunteer VCs around the country. Roger Novak, co-founder of Novak Biddle Venture Partners, says VCs receive extensive briefings on defense-agency needs, then work their networks to find relevant companies.

Don't know one of DeVenCI's chosen VCs? No problem. You can submit information directly to DeVenCI through the company information form on its website and receive equal consideration.

Presenting his company's defense technology at a DeVenCI event helped Mark McClain secure possible buyers--and invaluable advice.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start

Starting a Business

5 Reasons to Buy a Successful Business Instead of Starting a New One From Scratch