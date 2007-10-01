Make the Connection

My Queue

It's getting easier than ever to stay connected on the road.
This story appears in the October 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Southwest Airlines announced it's aiming to launch airborne internet access service by the end of this year. In the meantime, JetBlue is working on allowing passengers to send text messages via a broadband spectrum already in place.

In-flight connectivity is still being sorted out, but in-car connectivity is already here. Avis Connect service involves a portable router that turns a rental car into a Wi-Fi hot spot. You don't need cellular data cards or software to connect; the device works as soon as it's plugged into the car's cigarette lighter. The router can also be used outside the car (in a hotel room, restaurant, etc.). The cost: $10.95 a day. For more information and to find out where Avis Connect is available (airports only for now), visit avis.com.

Julie Moline is a freelance writer, editor and editorial consultant in New York City.

