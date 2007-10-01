Flex Your Muscle

Classic cars show off their high-performance capabilities.

October 1, 2007 1 min read

This story appears in the October 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What's better than a classic muscle car to show enthusiastic, youthful assertiveness and accomplishment? The instantly recognizable, manual-shift Ford Mustang represents these qualities to the nth degree. The only true pony car on the market, the 2008 Mustang lineup adds two Shelby models--the 540-horsepower GT and the GT500KR--to its coupes and convertibles.

Other domestic muscular models include the Chevrolet Corvette, Chrysler 300C SRT8 and Dodge Charger. For a more sophisticated, high-tech executive image, try these powerful imports: BMW M5/M6 and Mercedes-Benz AMG.

Jill Amadio is an international award-winning automotive journalist and author.