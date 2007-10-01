My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Not a Limited Resource

Check here for the latest stats, events and information channels.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Listen In
Hear what customers are saying.
Want to know what potential customers are chatting about online? Omgili is a new search engine that lets you find out what people are talking about on the internet. You can pick any subject you want: Just type it into the search bar and the site will give you the latest discussions and debates. Don't know where to start? Check out the Omgili Buzz page to see what people are saying about everything from books and movies to news stories.

Serving up the Numbers
On a typical day, the restaurant industry does a whopping $1.5 billion in sales. Food for thought:

  • 4 out of 5 consumers would rather go out to a restaurant than spend their free time cooking and cleaning up.
  • 37 percent of consumers have used curbside takeout service at a restaurant.
  • 57 percent of consumers say they would use home/office delivery if restaurants offered it.
  • 38 percent of restaurant owners foresee takeout becoming a larger portion of their total sales in 2007.

Call Them to Duty
Want a first-class employee? Look to the military.
Employers who are looking to hire a few good men and women can turn to Hire A Hero. This networking resource connects local employers with job candidates from the military community. You can post job listings, peruse member profiles and read forum messages to become more involved. Job-seekers can search for jobs by keyword and location, and the site features an interactive map displaying the locations of employers, job-seekers and network assistants--making schmoozing a bit easier.

Be There
Don't miss this fall's hottest industry events.

2007 Fall Toy Preview, October 9-12: The hottest new products will be exhibited at this event held in Dallas by the Toy Industry Association.

Los Angeles International Textile Show, October 15-17: Hundreds of fabrics, fashion, home-interior and trimmings exhibitors from all over the world will attend this event at the California Market Center.

Entertainment For All Expo, October 18-21: This event at the Los Angeles Convention Center highlights the latest in the video game industry and is open to the public.

SEMA(Specialty Equipment Market Association), October 30-November 2: This automotive specialty products trade event features more than 100,000 industry leaders at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start

Starting a Business

5 Reasons to Buy a Successful Business Instead of Starting a New One From Scratch