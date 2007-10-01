Not a Limited Resource

Check here for the latest stats, events and information channels.

October 1, 2007 2 min read

This story appears in the October 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Listen In

Hear what customers are saying.

Want to know what potential customers are chatting about online? Omgili is a new search engine that lets you find out what people are talking about on the internet. You can pick any subject you want: Just type it into the search bar and the site will give you the latest discussions and debates. Don't know where to start? Check out the Omgili Buzz page to see what people are saying about everything from books and movies to news stories.

Serving up the Numbers

On a typical day, the restaurant industry does a whopping $1.5 billion in sales. Food for thought:

4 out of 5 consumers would rather go out to a restaurant than spend their free time cooking and cleaning up.

37 percent of consumers have used curbside takeout service at a restaurant.

57 percent of consumers say they would use home/office delivery if restaurants offered it.

38 percent of restaurant owners foresee takeout becoming a larger portion of their total sales in 2007.

Call Them to Duty

Want a first-class employee? Look to the military.

Employers who are looking to hire a few good men and women can turn to Hire A Hero. This networking resource connects local employers with job candidates from the military community. You can post job listings, peruse member profiles and read forum messages to become more involved. Job-seekers can search for jobs by keyword and location, and the site features an interactive map displaying the locations of employers, job-seekers and network assistants--making schmoozing a bit easier.

Be There

Don't miss this fall's hottest industry events.

2007 Fall Toy Preview , October 9-12: The hottest new products will be exhibited at this event held in Dallas by the Toy Industry Association.

Los Angeles International Textile Show , October 15-17: Hundreds of fabrics, fashion, home-interior and trimmings exhibitors from all over the world will attend this event at the California Market Center.

Entertainment For All Expo , October 18-21: This event at the Los Angeles Convention Center highlights the latest in the video game industry and is open to the public.