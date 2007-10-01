My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Way to Pay

New technologies make buying easier than ever. Cutting-edge advances in smart-card microchips and wireless solutions are giving consumers the option of leaving their cash and credit cards at home in favor of driver's licenses and cell phones.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Thanks to National Payment Card LLC, based in Boca Raton, Florida, the magnetic strip on the back of a driver's license can now double as an electronic personal check. National Payment Card currently offers its technology to businesses in 24 states. And this month, the GSM Association is piloting its Pay-Buy Mobile initiative, which uses Near Field Communication to allow consumers to pay with their cell phones. "After several fragmented initiatives, the mobile phone industry is now uniting around a single approach to enabling the mobile phone to be used at point of sale instead of cash or credit card," says Rob Conway, CEO of the GSM Association. Several GSM Association members, including Nokia, are deploying Pay-Buy Mobile, which builds on the specifications set by major credit card companies to ensure global interoperability between chip cards and point-of-sale terminals.

The new payment methods aren't just giving consumers a convenient way to pay--they're saving businesses money. Vendors benefit from electronic check payments through lower service fees--about 15 cents on the dollar instead of the 70 to 80 cents associated with traditional cards. And it's welcome relief: Credit card fees in the U.S. rose 22 percent last year to nearly $6.6 billion according to the National Association of Convenience Stores.

But consumers have two major concerns about the new technologies: increased financial risk from the loss of a driver's license or cell phone, and security from identity theft. Manufacturers are working on integrating biometric security features, like fingerprint verification, to hedge some of these risks.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start

Starting a Business

5 Reasons to Buy a Successful Business Instead of Starting a New One From Scratch