Pick a Card, Any Card

Cash-only perks are so five minutes ago. Today's Affinity cards are all about creative extras.

October 1, 2007 1 min read

After nearly two decades tucked inside our wallets, affinity cards--credit cards that pay a small percentage to the organizations whose names they carry--are going from joint ventures to creative partnerships. Here are a few next-generation cards:

AlaskaAirlines VisaSignatureCard (Bankof America)

Best For: Big-spending snow bunnies

Perks: Sign up for a platinum card and snag a $50 companion fare--ditto when you renew.

Caveat: The annual fee of $75 dampens any enthusiasm over the companion fare.

Elvis Presley Visa (MBNA)

Best For: Graceland die-hards

Perks: Cardholders get 10 percent off tickets to Graceland and discounts at some shops and restaurants in The King's old 'hood.

Caveat: The low APR you start with accelerates quickly.

Starbucks Duetto Visa (Chase)

Best For: Java junkies

Perks: This is a credit card, reloadable Starbucks card and donation-generator rolled into one.

Caveat: The charitable aspect of the card involves a one-time $5 donation to The Starbucks Foundation, which supports nonprofits.



Women's basketball groupiesThis card gives you VIP-access to the Discover Fan Lounge at WNBA arenas and chances to mingle with players.Five-percent cash back is offered only on select purchases.