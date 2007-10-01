My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Written in the Polls

A crystal ball won't help you predict where the stock market is going, but the 2008 election may.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the October 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There are all sorts of theories about how to predict the direction of the stock market. Some of the nuttier, yet oddly memorable, theories are based on the Super Bowl (victory by an original NFL team is bullish) and women's fashion (invest long if the hemlines are short). Inspired by these seemingly goofy premises and the fact that 2008 is just around the corner, I recently asked the number-crunchers at Ibbotson Associates to take a look at past election years to see if a telltale pattern emerged in stock market behavior. Somewhat to my surprise, it did. Ibbotson's chief economist, Michele Gambera, sounded similarly surprised after looking at his research department's numbers. "While we haven't run statistical tests, I would say it is a material difference," he said.

What constitutes "material"? In this case, Ibbotson looked at presidential election years back to 1928, comparing them to nonelection years over the same period. The S&P 500 averaged 12.6 percent during election years and 9.7 percent during nonelection years. Even if you toss out 1928--a bubble year in which the index posted a 43.6 percent return--election years still trounce nonelection years by almost 3 percentage points per year. With 81 years in the sample, including 20 elections, the results seem like more than just a statistical fluke. "The presidential cycle in market returns is, as it turns out, significant," Gambera said several days after Ibbotson ran the numbers. "They actually find it in economic research."

But even if you accept that presidential election years are historically positive for the financial markets, it's hard to know why. Maybe incumbents in the White House and Congress grease the wheels of the economy a little more in those years. Maybe optimism tends to overwhelm business executives and investors. Maybe why isn't what's important.

The bigger question is, What are you supposed to do about it? The answer, as anticlimactic as it might be, is probably not much. There are so many hedge fund managers and day traders attempting to arbitrage any discrepancy in the financial markets that there's not much left for individual investors. Besides, identifying specific stocks that will do well next year isn't as easy as saying the S&P 500 is likely to do well. So while you ponder your vote in the months ahead, remember that long-term averages are on your side. Keep plowing money into your stock portfolio over time, and you will still be celebrating long after the Inaugural Ball.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start

Starting a Business

5 Reasons to Buy a Successful Business Instead of Starting a New One From Scratch