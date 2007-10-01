My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Without a Sweat

Starting a fitness franchise gave a 19-year professional the motivation to whip his life into shape.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Dirk Buikema opened his CATZ-Competitive Athlete Training Zone franchise in January 2006, he changed the course of his life in more ways than one. Not only did he leave behind a 19-year career with Motorola, but he moved toward a healthier lifestyle. "In the two years before [I opened the franchise], I [was traveling] almost every month," says Buikema. "I got up to 210 pounds. Now I'm down to 185. I love the workout. I feel great. I feel like I did when I was in college."

But Buikema, 51, isn't the only one shedding pounds. In his 10,000-square-foot facility in Austin, Texas, and two smaller satellite locations, group training sessions keep participants on their toes with high-intensity workouts that simulate sports activities. The classes range from "Completely Active" for 6- to 11-year-olds to performance training and fitness for adults. And a pilot program for 3- to 6-year-olds is in the works. Buikema has formed partnerships with various organizations to keep his customer base solid, making his franchise the official training and conditioning center for local football, soccer and junior volleyball teams as well as the Round Rock, Texas, police force's SWAT team. Clients have come from as far as four hours away to participate in the center's injury prevention exercises. And Buikema's CATZ franchise gained valuable recognition after John Danks signed up for training and went on to become a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox.

Buikema estimates 2007 sales will hit between $550,000 and $650,000 and plans to open another main location in Austin by next summer. And when he has finished expanding in Austin, he might just form partnerships elsewhere. His tips for success with this franchise? Have an entrepreneurial mind-set and be well-connected. "You have to like people," says Buikema, "be outgoing and have relationships established in the community."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start

Starting a Business

5 Reasons to Buy a Successful Business Instead of Starting a New One From Scratch