Keep Them Posted

When Kim Snider asks attendees of her educational seminars, "How many of you read my blog?" she estimates that 80 percent of the people in the room raise their hands. It wasn't always that way, though.

October 1, 2007 3 min read

"[I started the blog] just to see what blogging is about," says Snider, the 44-year-old president of Kim Snider Financial Communications, which specializes in retirement planning and education. "It's important to keep the graduates of our program engaged with us. Blogging was a natural way to do that."

According to a 2006 survey by the Pew Internet & American Life Project, 12 million American adults have blogs, while about 57 million American adults read blogs, and that number is rising. Pew also reports that the population of bloggers is equally male and female.

While many blogs are personal in nature, a growing number are being used to promote businesses and educate customers, employees and other constituents, says Sally Falkow, blogger and president of Expansion Plus Inc., an internet marketing and PR agency. Part of the appeal of blogs, she says, is that they give a clearer glimpse of the person behind the business. "You don't have to talk about your dog and your babies or bare your soul to give customers a feel for your business and your philosophy," says Falkow.

The number of women bloggers has grown to the point where they even have their own conference. BlogHer LLC, which calls itself the number-one guide to women bloggers, sold out its second annual conference and held its third last July.

To create an effective blog for your business, Falkow offers these tips: