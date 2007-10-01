My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Not-so-little League

Think the big guys control the gadgets market? Think again.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When iPods quickly topped must-have gadget lists, many assumed Apple had the MP3 market cornered. But Dennis Gentles, founder of Klegg Electronics in Las Vegas, believed otherwise. In 2005, he launched his own version: the Klegg Mini. Within months of its debut, the Mini had sold out. Today, MP3 players make up 15 percent to 20 percent of the consumer electronics manufacturer's business.

Klegg Electronics sized up to Apple by sizing down its MP3 player. Gentles says the Klegg Mini is the smallest MP3 player that offers an FM radio and color displays. The company also competes with its lower prices and flexible approach. As Gentles, 33, explains, "We have the ability to come out with new adjustments and products quickly and find areas that Apple hasn't been able to infiltrate yet." With 2007 sales expected to reach between $3 million and $4 million, Klegg is coming into its own as a force to be reckoned with.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start

Starting a Business

5 Reasons to Buy a Successful Business Instead of Starting a New One From Scratch