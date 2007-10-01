Ready for Your Close-up?
Make your blog a star by adding video.
2 min read
This story appears in the October 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Online video is hot, and blogs are great for engaging with customers. Put them together, and you'll be on the cutting edge. Armed with a $10 (after rebate) Logitech webcam, we tried out three different video blogging applications.
- Adobe Vlog It!
Price: $29
Highlights: Vlog It! lets you add slick intros, titles, music and video effects to entries. The wizard function gets you started fast.
Lowlights: The interface takes some getting used to before you're comfortable with the features and work flow.
Verdict: Video blogging beginners will appreciate the fun extras and the teleprompter-like help.
- Veodia
Price: Free
Highlights: It was easy to start broadcasting live on our own Veodia TV channel. A question function lets you take live questions from viewers.
Lowlights: Veodia only records in Internet Explorer (though we were able to view our creation in Firefox), and as of press time, it only integrates with TypePad.
Verdict: Veodia offers a tantalizing glimpse into the possibilities for live video blogging and has the potential to be a powerful and flexible online video service.
- Viddler
Price: Free
Highlights: Viddler has a neat direct video-recording function that lets you create videos with your webcam through Viddler's website, landing your videos online instantly.
Lowlights: Getting the blog connection function to work is a little tricky at first.
Verdict: Viddler is in the early development stage, so expect some minor technical difficulties. It's definitely a convenient and easy-to-use service.