Ready for Your Close-up?

Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2007 issue of Entrepreneur.

Online video is hot, and blogs are great for engaging with customers. Put them together, and you'll be on the cutting edge. Armed with a $10 (after rebate) Logitech webcam, we tried out three different video blogging applications.

  • Adobe Vlog It!
    Price: $29
    Highlights: Vlog It! lets you add slick intros, titles, music and video effects to entries. The wizard function gets you started fast.
    Lowlights: The interface takes some getting used to before you're comfortable with the features and work flow.
    Verdict: Video blogging beginners will appreciate the fun extras and the teleprompter-like help.
  • Veodia
    Price: Free
    Highlights: It was easy to start broadcasting live on our own Veodia TV channel. A question function lets you take live questions from viewers.
    Lowlights: Veodia only records in Internet Explorer (though we were able to view our creation in Firefox), and as of press time, it only integrates with TypePad.
    Verdict: Veodia offers a tantalizing glimpse into the possibilities for live video blogging and has the potential to be a powerful and flexible online video service.
  • Viddler
    Price: Free
    Highlights: Viddler has a neat direct video-recording function that lets you create videos with your webcam through Viddler's website, landing your videos online instantly.
    Lowlights: Getting the blog connection function to work is a little tricky at first.
    Verdict: Viddler is in the early development stage, so expect some minor technical difficulties. It's definitely a convenient and easy-to-use service.

