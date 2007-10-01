Self Defense

Quick reflexes make this security suite ready for anything.

October 1, 2007 1 min read

This story appears in the October 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Security isn't a one-time measure; it's a process in which escalating threats have to be warded off by constant improvements in security tools. Version 7.0 of ZoneAlarm Internet Security Suite meets the challenge with a new anti-virus engine whose hourly updates protect against bug strains as soon as they crawl out from under the web's baseboards. ZoneAlarm's OSFirewall has been shored up against new flavors of rootkits, keyloggers and other malware, and its spyware-blocker now addresses blended threats. ZoneAlarm 7.0 learns about your approved software and browsing habits more quickly, resulting in fewer alerts.