My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Self Defense

Quick reflexes make this security suite ready for anything.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Security isn't a one-time measure; it's a process in which escalating threats have to be warded off by constant improvements in security tools. Version 7.0 of ZoneAlarm Internet Security Suite meets the challenge with a new anti-virus engine whose hourly updates protect against bug strains as soon as they crawl out from under the web's baseboards. ZoneAlarm's OSFirewall has been shored up against new flavors of rootkits, keyloggers and other malware, and its spyware-blocker now addresses blended threats. ZoneAlarm 7.0 learns about your approved software and browsing habits more quickly, resulting in fewer alerts.

Check Point
ZoneAlarm Internet Security Suite 7.0
zonealarm.com
Price: $49.95

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start

Starting a Business

5 Reasons to Buy a Successful Business Instead of Starting a New One From Scratch