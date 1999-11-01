Trippin' Out

If you'd prefer learning from your favorite sales trainer or motivator, you're in luck: They like to travel to exotic places, too, and many of them offer at least one workshop yearly at a great destination. Case in point: Success Guru Anthony Robbins teaches classes everywhere from Fiji to Kona, Hawaii (http://www.tonyrobbins.com) Have another favorite guru? Check his or her Web site and, odds are, you'll find they, too offer at least a few workshops a year in fun locales.

Exotic locations also work best if you're trying to learn a foreign language. And since fluency in a second language is a major business plus, maybe it's time you learned the lingo among the natives. Delve into available classes at Berlitz (http://www.berlitz.com). Learning Vacations (http//www.learningvacations.com/lang.htm) and Shawguides (http://www.shawguides.com/language)

Get more ideas for learning vacations from these books:

Fodor's Great American Learning Vacations (Fodor Travel Publications, $17,800-726-0600): These 336 pages are filled with foreign-language immersions courses, New Age centers and more.

Vacations That Can Change Your Life by Ellen Lederman (Sourcebooks Trade, $16.95,800-727-88660):Features 448 pages of soul-and-mind-enriching retreats, workshops and seminars.

As all things involving taxes, consult with your CPA before counting the money you've saved. But the general rule is, if a trip is primarily for business, all business-related expenses are deductible-and that includes travel to Hawaii and Paris. What are legit reasons for travel? For details, read IRS publication 463, Travel, Entertianment, Gif and Car Expenses, at http://www.irs.ustreas.gov/prod/forms_pubs/pubs/p463toc.htm

In the past year, Robert McGarvey (a 1985 graduate of Jack Canfield's facilitating skills workshop) has made tax-deductible business trips to Hawaii and Ireland, and even taken his girlfriend on a nine-day cruise in the Greek Isles. For his sake, we hope the IRS believes him.