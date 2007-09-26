Technology

Identify Tracking Cookies in Firefox

Find out what entity is responsible for each cookie you accumulate while surfing the Net.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Brought to you by PCWorld

Nobody likes having someone always looking over their shoulder, but you may get that feeling after you've browsed a while and then take a peek inside your Cookies folder.

Most of the Web-tracking cookies that violate your privacy are owned not by the sites you visit but by companies that advertise on them. Though Internet Explorer doesn't offer you an easy way to identify third-party cookies, Mozilla Firefox does: Open the program and click Tools, Options, Privacy, Show Cookies. Close the Options dialog box, but keep the Cookies dialog box open.

Select a cookie under 'Site' to see more information about it (including the domain that owns it, and when it expires) in the text box below. To identify which sites are placing third-party cookies, clear your cookies, and then keep the Cookies dialog box visible as you surf. The cookies placed by the current page will appear at the bottom of the list.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says