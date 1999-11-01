Scare With Flair

Using fear to flag down prospects.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 1999 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Barbara Corsa, who runs H.I.S. Home Inspections in Akron, Ohio, was dumbfounded last year when the leader of a seminar she attended on brochure-making declared he "wouldn't change anything" about her current effort. Corsa knew something was amiss. Either this guy was working for a rival home inspector, or he'd had too many pre-seminar cocktails, because her brochure was doing zilch, and she needed help. Hence her letter to "Ad Workshop."

To be fair, the body of Corsa's piece is well-written. Except for the lack of testimonials (always a critical component), it's informative and convincing. But the cover--the "storefront" of every brochure--does little to attract passersby. As a result, the response has been flat, and, Corsa writes, "When our brochure's not working, we're not working." My first thought was that the cover should employ one of the most responsive levers of human motivation there is: fear--fear of being an unsuspecting home buyer who moves into a cosmetically appealing house only to find major problems lurking beneath the surface. So my cover headline recommendation, with a little flair thrown in, is: "Will your new home be a peach or a lemon?" What follows is a subhead recommending, "Avoid any risks by having H.I.S. Home Inspections check it out before you buy." What should you learn from this example? Next time you're about to plunk down good money on a sales brochure that has little more than your company name on the cover, consider whether it'll bear any fruit.

Before:

This brochure cover has the bare basics, limiting its chances of being noticed.

1. When you sell exactly what your competitor sells, a headline like this will not distinguish you.

2. This is essentially business-card copy turned into a brochure cover. It needs to be much more inviting.







After:

This cover is a provocateur. It purposely arouses concern to get prospects in the right frame of mind.

1. This headline pushes the fear button to make the reader think "I need an inspection."

2. The distinctiveness of this approach--with a peach and a lemon--gives the company an edge.







Jerry Fisher is an advertising copywriter, consultant and author of Creating Successful Small Business Advertising ($39.95), available by calling (800) 247-6553. If you'd like Jerry to consider your materials for a makeover in this column, send them in care of Entrepreneur.

Contact Source

H.I.S. Home Inspections, (800) 860-6909, fax: (330) 753-4181

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.