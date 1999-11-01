Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.

November 1, 1999 2 min read

Business Start-Ups magazine, November 1999

CONFLUENCE--THE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE OF OUTFITTING & ADVENTURE TRAVEL

December 1-4, Wyndham Hotel, Salt Lake City. Contact Robin Brown, America Outdoors, P.O. Box 10847, Knoxville, TN 37939, (423) 558-3595.

WORLD BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONGRESS & EXECUTIVE PARTNERING EXHIBITION

December 6-9, Santa Clara Marriott, Santa Clara, California. Conference focusing on tools and techniques to finance, build, augment and solidify market position. Contact Erika Brown, Frost & Sullivan, 90 West St., #1301, New York, NY 10006, (212) 964-7000.

ITEC/SALT LAKE CITY

December 14-15, Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City. Learn about the latest advances in hardware, software and networking. Contact Brett Steers, American Show Management Inc., 17700 S.W. Upper Boones Ferry Rd., #120, Portland, OR 97224, (503) 670-6124.

MACWORLD EXPO

January 4-8, Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco. Contact Carole Cohen, IDG Expo Management Co., 1400 Providence Hwy., Norwood, MA 02062, (781) 440-2819.

INTERNATIONAL CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW

January 6-9, Las Vegas Convention Center. Contact Jeffrey Joseph, Consumer Electronics Manufacturers Association, 2500 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22201, (703) 907-7600.

SUPERMARKET PROMOTION SHOW

January 14-17, Congress Plaza Hotel, Chicago. Forum for manufacturers and representatives of companies supplying promotional and marketing merchandise to retail businesses. Contact Lisa McCauley, The Association of Retail Marketing Services, 244 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701, (732) 842-5070.

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL GIFT & DECORATIVE ACCESSORIES SHOW

January 15-18, Miami International Merchandise Mart & Radisson Centre, Miami. Contact Donna Guess, Fairchild Urban Expositions, 5500 Interstate North Pkwy., #520, Atlanta, GA 30328, (770) 952-6444.

THE NATIONAL RETAIL FEDERATION'S CONVENTION & EXPO--2000

January 16-19, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact National Retail Federation, 325 Seventh St. N.W., #1100, Washington, DC 20004, (202) 783-7971.

THE JCK INTERNATIONAL JEWELRY SHOW--ORLANDO

January 28-30, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Contact Reed Exhibition Companies Ltd., Oriel House, 26 The Quadrant, Richmond, Surrey, TW9 1DL, United Kingdom, 44-181-910-7743.

OUTDOOR RETAILER WINTER MARKET

January 29-February 1, Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City. Trade show for retailers to purchase outdoor products, such as apparel and equipment, from manufacturers. Contact Miller Freeman, 310 Broadway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, (949) 376-8155.

ACTION SPORTS RETAILERS TRADE EXPO--LONG BEACH

February 5-7, Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, California. Lifestyle industry show with such products as surf and skate gear and snowwear. Contact Miller Freeman, 310 Broadway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, (949) 376-8125.