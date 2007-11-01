Eco Cars Go Elegant

A new hybrid is easy on the eyes and the environment.

November 1, 2007 1 min read

Here's a graceful new hybrid model with an exceptional ride, thanks to a long wheelbase, wide stance, horsepower to beat the band and better gas mileage than most competitors: Toyota's Camry Hybrid sedan (the 2007 model carries over as is for 2008). A special drive design pumps out 187 horsepower from the 4-cylinder gas/electric engine while providing 40 miles per gallon city and 38 mpg highway. Standard features in the $25,200 2008 model include Bluetooth, cruise control, dual climate control, ABS, seven air bags and a 60/40 split rear seat. Other hybrid sedans to consider in the $22,000 to $31,000 range include the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, Saturn Aura and Toyota Prius.

Jill Amadio is an international award-winning automotive journalist and author.