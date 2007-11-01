My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Talk Tech

Get in on the latest tips and talk on business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

IT ChannelVision: Government Edition, 11/28-30
At this event held by Gartner Inc., IT service providers and vendors can meet federal, state and local government representatives. The invitation-only event includes opportunities for one-on-one meetings with Gartner analysts as well as government buyers and recommenders. Vendors can give presentations and talk to Gartner analysts to gain special insights into the federal IT marketplace. Check out itchannelvision.com/gov.

Bet You Didn't Know . . .
5 easy-to-use tips and tricks for Windows Vista

1.Disable Aero Interface: Right-click on the desktop, select "Personalize," click on "Window Color and Appearance," then "Open classic appearance properties for more color options" and choose a different theme for your desktop.

2. Recover a previous version of a document: Select a document file and choose "Previous Versions" on the command bar to choose from your previously saved versions of the document.

3.Vista's Sync Center: Use this feature in the Control Panel to synchronize information between your PC (or PCs) and your mobile devices.

4.Vista's SideShow: This feature connects a secondary device to your PC so you can view information, including e-mails, without having to turn on your PC.

5.Run older software applications: Right-click on the application's .exe file, select "Properties," click on the "Compatibility" tab, then select your previous OS.

Sell It
Thanks to this site, retailers don't have to go it alone.

Independent retail owners, unite! The Retail Owners Institute's website features how-to articles and other information to assist and educate retailers. Topics include winning over your bank, controlling cash flow and managing employees. And you can find information specific to your type of business, such as profit and turnover rates. By becoming a member of The Retail Owners Institute, you'll receive access to its library of articles and a "Retail Financial Basics" course.

Give It Away
Show your clients how much you care with these delicious holiday gift ideas.

Enstrom's Almond Toffee: Gourmet toffee made with sweet cream butter, pure cane sugar, fine almonds and chocolate ($16.95 a pound). Enter "PRFS" in the source/discount code field on the checkout form at enstrom.com before December 1 and get free shipping.

We Take The Cake: Featuring bundt pound cakes in flavors like Florida Key Lime and Triple Chocolate Fudge ($26 each), We Take The Cake offers volume discounts.

Zen Rabbit Baking Company: These light, buttery, crunchy sugar cookies ($7.50 for four) are made with real butter and vanilla and contain no hydrogenated oils or trans fats.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.