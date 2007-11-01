Get in on the latest tips and talk on business.

November 1, 2007 2 min read

IT ChannelVision: Government Edition, 11/28-30

At this event held by Gartner Inc., IT service providers and vendors can meet federal, state and local government representatives. The invitation-only event includes opportunities for one-on-one meetings with Gartner analysts as well as government buyers and recommenders. Vendors can give presentations and talk to Gartner analysts to gain special insights into the federal IT marketplace. Check out itchannelvision.com/gov.

Bet You Didn't Know . . .

5 easy-to-use tips and tricks for Windows Vista

1.Disable Aero Interface: Right-click on the desktop, select "Personalize," click on "Window Color and Appearance," then "Open classic appearance properties for more color options" and choose a different theme for your desktop.

2. Recover a previous version of a document: Select a document file and choose "Previous Versions" on the command bar to choose from your previously saved versions of the document.

3.Vista's Sync Center: Use this feature in the Control Panel to synchronize information between your PC (or PCs) and your mobile devices.

4.Vista's SideShow: This feature connects a secondary device to your PC so you can view information, including e-mails, without having to turn on your PC.

5.Run older software applications: Right-click on the application's .exe file, select "Properties," click on the "Compatibility" tab, then select your previous OS.

Sell It

Thanks to this site, retailers don't have to go it alone.

Independent retail owners, unite! The Retail Owners Institute's website features how-to articles and other information to assist and educate retailers. Topics include winning over your bank, controlling cash flow and managing employees. And you can find information specific to your type of business, such as profit and turnover rates. By becoming a member of The Retail Owners Institute, you'll receive access to its library of articles and a "Retail Financial Basics" course.

Give It Away

Show your clients how much you care with these delicious holiday gift ideas.

Enstrom's Almond Toffee: Gourmet toffee made with sweet cream butter, pure cane sugar, fine almonds and chocolate ($16.95 a pound). Enter "PRFS" in the source/discount code field on the checkout form at enstrom.com before December 1 and get free shipping.

We Take The Cake: Featuring bundt pound cakes in flavors like Florida Key Lime and Triple Chocolate Fudge ($26 each), We Take The Cake offers volume discounts.

Zen Rabbit Baking Company: These light, buttery, crunchy sugar cookies ($7.50 for four) are made with real butter and vanilla and contain no hydrogenated oils or trans fats.