My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Make Your Business Stand Out

How to market on the web and make your site stand out
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Want to leap to the front of the pack? Get your voice heard above the online din as you get your business started. Lolita Carrico, founder of Modern Mom, turned her online momcentric guide--which includes articles, product reviews and advice--into a must-visit destination on the web. Since founding the company in 2002, Carrico has seen it grow 200 percent each year. Today, modernmom.com has about 115,000 newsletter subscribers and attracts about 500,000 unique visitors every month.

Carrico, a former PR executive, used her expertise to get the word out about her company. She cross-promotes with companies--like Liz Lange Maternity and Stroller Strides--that share her target audience of hip, urban, sophisticated women to help grow her community. "What has been extremely successful for us is partnering with [not only] other online companies," says the 34-year-old, "but also brands that are off-line to reach that audience."

Knowing your target audience is the first step to linking with like-minded sites, says Maria Elena Duron, marketing expert and author of Mouth-to-Mouth Marketing. Then choose how you want to market: blogs, e-mail blasts, newsletters or podcasts. "It's about consistency," she says. "For you to stand out, it takes seven to nine times for them to see you--and then it has to be something that really speaks to them." Use your online presence to be conversational and interactive. Update your blog two to three times per week, says Duron, and position your company as an expert in your industry.

Carrico has certainly positioned Modern Mom as the expert in its field--moms seek out the company's site for information on beauty, parenting, fashion, fitness, health and more. She has also earned a ton of press coverage and estimates 2007 sales to reach $2.4 million. "To create a website that resonates and attracts repeat traffic," says Carrico, "you really have to have a connection with your audience."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mary Jane: How the Cannabis Industry Can Win Women Over

Marketing

Get a Special Deal on the 2019 State of Marketing Report

Marketing

5 Lesser-Known Ways to Skyrocket Your Brand's Growth With Podcasting