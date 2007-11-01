My Queue

A New Option for Penny Pinch-ING

ING's new savings account is tailor-made for growing entrepreneurs.
This story appears in the November 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

These days, there are plenty of options for business owners who want to open savings accounts for their companies. Banks are offering accounts with higher returns and easier banking options. ING Direct's new Business Savings Account targets entrepreneurs with no minimum balance requirement and a higher-than-average 5 percent annual percentage yield. The savings account can be linked to your checking account at your current bank, allowing you to transfer funds as you see fit. The account can also be accessed by up to three different people, so your business partners can be in on the action.

