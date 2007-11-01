My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Hire On First-Class Employees

Attract top-notch employees with a 401(k) plan that matches your company's success.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the November 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Having both worked for midsize to large companies before founding their own branding design agency, brothers David and Philippe Becker already knew that great benefits attract top talent. But the basic, no-frills 401(k) they'd chosen wasn't terribly exciting to employees at Philippe Becker Design; the investment options were too limited, says David. And they weren't offering a match because they didn't understand enough about their potential exposure. Unsure of how to educate employees about their benefits, David, 44, and Philippe, 41, couldn't seem to attract enough employee participation to make it worthwhile.

A year ago, they decided to switch to a John Hancock 401(k) that could be customized by a local third-party administrator. They hired a financial advisor to help them sort through investment options and select an appropriate plan for their employee demographic. "He helped us understand not only the market and what products were out there, but also impending legislation and what sorts of products our employees could take advantage of," says David, noting that the new plan is nearing 100 percent participation.

The do-it-yourself 401(k), highly touted in the '90s as the solution for thrifty, overburdened entrepreneurs, isn't necessarily so. "It sounds good, but [entrepreneurs who offer them on their own] don't have any outside guidance, and neither do participants," says Fred Barstein, founder of 401kExchange, an independent advisory firm for retirement plan providers. Entrepreneurs have the least amount of time to research investment options, he adds. "The employer is not going to be in a position--nor do they want to be in a position--to give financial advice, because if they do, they're at risk."

In response to customers' requests for flexibility and advice, retirement plan providers that previously offered only bundled, all-in-one solutions have started opening their platforms to third-party administrators--local pension experts that can tailor plans to fit companies' needs. Transamerica Retirement Services lets small businesses choose between bundled solutions and a la carte options through a third-party administrator that can customize the product. It recently entered partnerships with Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch to broaden distribution channels and give small businesses better access to retirement products. "When it comes to retirement plans, we've found that [entrepreneurs] like to do business with people they're already doing business with," says Catherine Collinson, senior vice president at Transamerica.

While unbundled solutions usually come with more upfront costs, a third-party administrator can save a business money by customizing its plan, says Scott Feit, partner with Abar Pension Services, a third-party administrator. A small business recently came to Abar with a pre-designed plan. "We did a totally different one and we were able to get the owners the same contribution and save them $20,000 to $30,000 [in pension costs]." For the most part, prices for 401(k) plans have come down in recent years, says Barstein, thanks to new technology that allows providers to offer information less expensively online and therefore lower their own costs.

David says the company's new plan did cost more, but that the additional expense was worth it. "We have to have world-class benefits because we're competing against world-class companies. All we hear about is how great the benefits are at Google," he says. "So we'd better keep up."

C.J. Prince is a writer specializing in business and finance.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

After More Than $700,000 Disappeared, They Launched the World's First Embezzlement Insurance

Finance

Tax Audits Are on the Rise. Here's Why You Shouldn't Freak Out.

Finance

How I Built $500 in Credit to $500,000