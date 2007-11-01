My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

A Franchise Unique by Design

The latest twist in franchising brings together art, business and community spirit.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As an artist, Petra Geiger is accustomed to making things by hand. She used to sell her self-designed handbags at local festivals and knows what it's like to be an emerging artist struggling to find affordable retail space. In October 2004, Geiger put her hands to work once again and introduced the city of Atlanta to her latest creation: Beehive Co-op. The retail space is home to 46 designers who rent out whatever meets their needs--a shelf, a table or a boutique. The designers individually sell their creations, ranging from paper to jewelery to cupcakes. Together, they provide a refreshing alternative to big-box stores with mass-produced goods. "The whole country is starting to look the same--the same stores, the same merchandise," says Geiger, 39. "So this really feels good. People are craving it."

The concept has taken off, winning public acclaim and bringing in sales of $180,000 last year with expected growth of 20 percent to 30 percent for 2007. Geiger started franchising in January and hopes to open two or three locations per year. She's looking for franchisees who can manage the co-op space, market the concept and connect with their communities and local designers. Says Geiger, "We're looking [for] a team of owners who really want to work and grow together."

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

Why Entrepreneurs Should Believe They Are Unstoppable

Franchises

The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $50,000 in 2019

Franchises

The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000 in 2019