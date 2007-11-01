Technology

Get Your Collaboration 2.0

Online collaboration is bringing scattered employees together--and platforms keep adding features to get your attention.
Magazine Contributor
This story appears in the November 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There are a lot of Web 2.0 collaboration platforms out there vying for your attention. Part of the mix, which includes providers like 37Signals' Basecamp and Near-Time, is Central Desktop. Central Desktop brings together shared work spaces and web conferencing in a single online destination. The types of work spaces vary from project management to wikis, blogs and user forums. They can be either public or private. Video overviews and tutorials help users get familiar with the various applications' extensive features and capabilities.

 

With online collaboration options multiplying, companies are looking for ways to differentiate themselves. Web conferencing is a nice capability, but the real secret to Central Desktop is its user-friendly interface. It's a powerful way to get started with online collaboration, especially if you have remote and mobile employees who can benefit from this sort of organized web work space. A limited version of the work space application is available for free; from there, price levels vary, starting at $25 per month.

