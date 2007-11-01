Smart Facebook Applications for Your Biz

Now that Facebook-based applications can flourish, the social networking site is open for business.

November 1, 2007 2 min read

This story appears in the November 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There are more than 35 million active members on the hot social networking site Facebook--and that's a marketing and networking opportunity too large to ignore. A lot of entrepreneurs maintain profiles on Facebook, whether it's to keep up with colleagues, hunt for business partners and employees, or just get their faces and their companies' logos out there. Since the Facebook platform opened up to outside developers, there's been a big wave of new applications popping up that are designed especially for the site. Here are some interesting and handy applications for entrepreneurs; try them out by logging in to your Facebook account.