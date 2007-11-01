My Queue

A Look at Videocams

Record video, take photos . . . this smartie does it all.
November 2007

The ultimate multimedia device for your desktop or laptop, the Look 313 Media videocam packs a 330k-pixel camera, directional speakers, a USB hub, and headset and microphone ports. Use it to take 1.3-megapixel stills for your website, as a webcam for videoconferencing or as a surveillance camera. Quality sound pumps out of the adjustable speakers, or you can use a headset for private listening. The only thing missing is a built-in microphone.

Genius
Look 313 Media
geniusnet.com
Price: $45

